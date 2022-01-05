IBM Attempts To Divest Watson Health This Time For Over $1B
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) revived its sale process for IBM Watson Health, Axios reports.
- IBM looks to procure over $1 billion from the sale. IBM spent over $4 billion to build Watson Health via acquisitions.
- Watson Health now includes health care data and analytics business Truven Health Analytics, population health company Phytel, and medical imaging business Merge Healthcare.
- IBM first explored a sale of the division in early 2021.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 2.71% at $141.75 on the last check Wednesday.
