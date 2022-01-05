 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IBM Attempts To Divest Watson Health This Time For Over $1B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
IBM Attempts To Divest Watson Health This Time For Over $1B
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) revived its sale process for IBM Watson Health, Axios reports.
  • IBM looks to procure over $1 billion from the sale. IBM spent over $4 billion to build Watson Health via acquisitions. 
  • Watson Health now includes health care data and analytics business Truven Health Analytics, population health company Phytel, and medical imaging business Merge Healthcare.
  • IBM first explored a sale of the division in early 2021.
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 2.71% at $141.75 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

Financial Stocks Could be Positioned to Kick Off the Q4 Earnings Season
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More
IBM Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Watson Has 8 Stock Picks For 2022
Could This Company Be Turning Heads With its Patented Server OS for the Cloud?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com