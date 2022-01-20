 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'I'm Gutted:' Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Night Before Premiere Due To COVID-19
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2022 10:00pm   Comments
Share:
'I'm Gutted:' Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Night Before Premiere Due To COVID-19

On the night before she was scheduled to launch her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel — a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) — British music star Adele announced her shows were being postponed due to COVID-19 spreading among her production team.

What Happened: In an online video message, a tearful Adele declared, “I’m so sorry, my show ain’t ready.” The residency, “Weekends With Adele,” was planned as a four-month engagement consisting of two shows each weekend at the 41,000-seat Colosseum.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays, and half my crew, half my team have come down with COVID,” Adele added. “It’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I can right now."

“I’m gutted. I’m gutted, I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.”

Related Link: Live Nation Insists Safety Will Be Prioritized At When We Were Young Festival

Why It Matters: The Las Vegas residency was designed to connect Adele with audiences, without the need for extensive touring in an environment where COVID-19 has yet to abate. But in announcing the postponement, she apologized to fans who traveled to Las Vegas to see her perform.

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates,” she added. “We’re on it right now. I’m going to finish my show and get it where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much but it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adele’s show had expected to gross between $1.5 million and $2.2 million in ticket sales per performance, with the star taking in $685,000 for each night, a per-show record for a Las Vegas residency.

Photo: Courtesy of Adele via her Twitter page

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

What Are Whales Doing With Caesars Entertainment
Analyst Ratings For Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Michigan State University
EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up New York Sports Betting Opportunity; Potential Winners And Why Heavy Launch Promotions Are Used
CFP National Championship Game, Alabama Vs. Georgia: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Betting Promotions And Prop Picks
Here's Why Mattress Mack Wagered $6M On Alabama To Win The CFP Championship
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adele Covid-19 entertainment Las Vegas MusicNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com