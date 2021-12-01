 Skip to main content

Adele To Launch Las Vegas Residency In January
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 11:27am   Comments
Adele has become the latest star to gain resident performer status in Las Vegas.

What Happened: The Grammy-winning British singer will headline “Weekends With Adele” in a four-month engagement consisting of two shows each weekend at the 41,000-seat Colosseum in Caesars Palace Hotel, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR).

According to Hollywood Reporter coverage, “Weekends With Adele” launches on Jan. 21 and runs through April 16, minus the Feb. 18-19 weekend which was previously booked for an appearance by Van Morrison.

The Las Vegas residency offers Adele a chance to connect with audiences without the need for extensive touring. In a December interview with Rolling Stone, she noted her apprehension over touring while the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to abate.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she said. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

Why It Matters: The new residency follows the successful release of her fourth studio album “30,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and gained status as the year’s top-selling album within three days of its Nov. 19 release.

Adele's residency at the Colosseum follows a series of shows starring Sting, who began his residency at the venue with a run from Oct. 29 through Nov. 13, with a second round of performances scheduled for June.

Photo: Courtesy of Adele's Twitter

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adele Caesars Palace Las Vegas Music trendy story

