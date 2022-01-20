 Skip to main content

Hims & Hers Launches Hair Care Products At Select Walmart Locations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:17pm   Comments
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) reported the availability of hair care solutions at select Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) retail locations nationwide and on Walmart.com starting this weekend.
  • "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a well-known, household name such as Walmart as a continuation of our strategy to bring access to our products to consumers wherever they are across the country," said COO Melissa Baird.
  • This launch offers Walmart customers access to a range of hair loss solutions.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares traded higher by 1.55% at $4.93 on the last check Thursday.

