Hims & Hers Launches Hair Care Products At Select Walmart Locations
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) reported the availability of hair care solutions at select Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) retail locations nationwide and on Walmart.com starting this weekend.
- "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a well-known, household name such as Walmart as a continuation of our strategy to bring access to our products to consumers wherever they are across the country," said COO Melissa Baird.
- This launch offers Walmart customers access to a range of hair loss solutions.
- Price Action: HIMS shares traded higher by 1.55% at $4.93 on the last check Thursday.
