 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Danimer Scientific Names Michael Hajost As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Danimer Scientific Names Michael Hajost As Finance Chief
  • Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) has appointed Michael Hajost as its Chief Financial Officer to succeed John Dowdy.
  • Hajost will join the company on February 7, 2022, as special advisor to Danimer's CEO Stephen Croskrey before assuming the CFO position in early March 2022.
  • Dowdy will assume the new role of Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis.
  • Hajost most recently served as CFO of Strategic Materials, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
  • Price Action: DNMR shares traded lower by 2.87% at $5.25 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNMR)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com