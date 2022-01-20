Danimer Scientific Names Michael Hajost As Finance Chief
- Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) has appointed Michael Hajost as its Chief Financial Officer to succeed John Dowdy.
- Hajost will join the company on February 7, 2022, as special advisor to Danimer's CEO Stephen Croskrey before assuming the CFO position in early March 2022.
- Dowdy will assume the new role of Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis.
- Hajost most recently served as CFO of Strategic Materials, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
- Price Action: DNMR shares traded lower by 2.87% at $5.25 on the last check Thursday.
