CME Group Inc. (CME): The Winning Streak Continues

InvestorBrandNetwork  
January 20, 2022 12:31pm
CME Group Inc. CME: The Winning Streak Continues

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) traded today at a new 12-month high of $234.09. Approximately 195,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

CME Group Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($232.15) 14.3% above its average consensus price target of $198.99.

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME’s acquisition of NEX in 2018 it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

Over the past year, CME Group Inc. has traded in a range of $177.73 to $234.09 and is now at $232.15, 31% above that low.

