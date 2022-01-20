 Skip to main content

Why Are TaskUs Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 1:28pm   Comments
  • Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued a report entitled "Moderating The Bull Case Content," justifying TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) facing up to 25% - 50% long-term downside risk, or $17.80 – $26.70 per share.
  • The report uncovered evidence of CEO and co-founder Bryce Maddock providing multiple conflicting accounts of his education credentials and outlined his history of exaggeration and embellishment.
  • Spruce warned investors against TaskUs' exaggeration of the size of its business and, possibly concealing its growing financial strains, most notably tied to its single-largest customer Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
  • Spruce highlighted poor financial reporting, including the omission of annual contract value during the IPO process and the use of a non-standard definition of annual employee attrition rate, possibly understating the actual turnover.
  • Spruce had evidence portraying TaskUs' dwindling financial performance in the Content Security segment contradicting the company's leadership claims.
  • Additionally, new industry reports referred to TaskUs as a "Market Contender" instead of a "Leader."
  • Price Action: TASK shares traded lower by 17.5% at $29.37 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs short selling Spruce Point CapitalNews Short Sellers Movers Tech Trading Ideas

