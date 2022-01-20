Amazon Releases Title, Plot Details Of Upcoming 'Lord Of The Rings' Series

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has revealed the title and part of the storyline of its highly anticipated series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy “The Lord of the Rings.”

What Happened: According to a Variety report, the series will be presented as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” A trailer announcing the title was dropped online for the series, which is scheduled to premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics,” said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in a statement. “The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Related Link: The 5 Strangest J.R.R. Tolkien Films That Never Got Made — And Al Pacino, The Beatles Were Supposed To Star

What Didn't Happen: To date, Amazon only released a single image from the production (see above) but offered no explanation regarding its context within the series. The company has yet to provide any footage or photographs of the series' cast, which includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Simon Merrells as Trevyn.

Production on the series' first season began in New Zealand in April 2020 but was interrupted by that nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not conclude until August 2021. A second season is being readied for production in the U.K. later this year.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, the NewsCorp (NASDAQ: NWSA) publishing unit HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of AT&T’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Photo: Amazon