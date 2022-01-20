 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

T-Mobile Arena Picks Shift4 To Power Payments For In-Venue Food & Beverage Purchases
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Share:
T-Mobile Arena Picks Shift4 To Power Payments For In-Venue Food & Beverage Purchases
  • T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip, has partnered with Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) to deliver the latest commerce technologies to the venue.
  • Shift4 will power payments at T-Mobile Arena for all food & beverage purchases, using the company's VenueNext point-of-sale solution.
  • VenueNext will integrate its mobile commerce platform with AXS, T-Mobile Arena's official ticketing partner, for use within VenueNext's mobile wallet and fan loyalty offerings.
  • T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).
  • Price Action: FOUR shares closed lower by 0.71% at $49.13 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM + FOUR)

EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up New York Sports Betting Opportunity; Potential Winners And Why Heavy Launch Promotions Are Used
Las Vegas Pandemic Recovery Continues To Outpace Macau's, Casino Analyst Says
PayPal, Salesforce Among Jon Najarian's Top Picks For 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Fact Check: Did Ford Really Gift A Mustang Mach-E To SpaceX Astronaut Just To Troll Tesla And Elon Musk? Here's What The Fuss Is All About
9 Stocks To Watch For Ohio's Sports Betting Market, Which Could Hit $12 Billion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com