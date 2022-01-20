T-Mobile Arena Picks Shift4 To Power Payments For In-Venue Food & Beverage Purchases
- T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip, has partnered with Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) to deliver the latest commerce technologies to the venue.
- Shift4 will power payments at T-Mobile Arena for all food & beverage purchases, using the company's VenueNext point-of-sale solution.
- VenueNext will integrate its mobile commerce platform with AXS, T-Mobile Arena's official ticketing partner, for use within VenueNext's mobile wallet and fan loyalty offerings.
- T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).
- Price Action: FOUR shares closed lower by 0.71% at $49.13 on Wednesday.
