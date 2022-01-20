EXCLUSIVE: Alfi Inks AI Tech Deal For Improved Passenger Experience At BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) announced an agreement Thursday with Slice Wireless Solutions Inc to begin installations of targeted artificial intelligence digital advertising technology in multiple kiosks located within the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Slice Wireless Solutions (d/b/a SmartCity Wireless Solutions of BWI Inc) is a wireless solution provider.

What Happened: The agreement includes the installation of six digital kiosks to be operated in key locations within BWI Marshall.

Alfi expects the digital kiosks to be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and run through Jan. 31, 2024.

Why It's Important: Utilizing ALFI’s technology, BWI Marshall can optimize its network of kiosks to deliver robust brand reach, interactive visuals, tailored messaging capabilities and other non-invasive audience data metrics in real time.

Digital technologies such as these AI kiosks can create a more unique, engaging experience than traditional “advertising only” channels, as digital kiosk advertising has been proliferating in densely populated areas such as airports, according to the announcement.

BWI Marshall Airport caters to 25 million-40 million passengers annually.

ALFI Price Action: ALFI shares closed at $1.86 on Wednesday.