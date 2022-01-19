 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood's Ark Trims Exposure In Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 19, 2022 10:18pm   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood's Ark Trims Exposure In Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Report

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Investment Management on Wednesday further lowered its exposure in the streaming video-on-demand company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

Ark Invest sold 3,000 shares — estimated to be worth $1.5 million based on the latest closing price — in Netflix on Wednesday.

Netflix shares closed 0.9% higher at $515.8 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 13.6% so far this year and is on pace to record its worst monthly performance since October 2018. 

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest sold shares in the video streaming company via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). No other Ark Invest ETF currently owns shares in Netflix.

See Also: Read How Analysts View Netflix Ahead Of Quarterly Results

ARKX held 13,332 shares — worth $6.8 million — in Netflix, prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Ark Invest had in July trimmed its stake in the video-on-demand company just days after spelling out a bull’s case on the stock. At the time, it said that Netflix would see a “meaningful increment” in revenue if it managed to grab a “fraction” of the highly-competitive video-gaming market.

Netflix is scheduled to announce its quarterly financial results after the market closes on Thursday.

BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler has maintained a Buy rating on Netflix with a price target of $750.

Here are a few other key Ark Invest trades on Wednesday:

  • Sold 584,565 shares — estimated to be worth $3.2 million — in Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) on the dip. Shares of the company closed 1.9% lower at $5.5 a share on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

It's the Earnings, Stupid - Part 2
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix
2 New Titles For Netflix Games: What Investors Need To Know
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Netflix's Earnings: A Preview
Cathie Wood Loads Up In This Crypto Stock As It Crashes 25% On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie Wood Streaming video-on-demandNews Sector ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com