Ballard Bags Additional Order To Support Canadian Pacific's Hydrogen Locomotive Program Expansion
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 3:42pm   Comments
Ballard Bags Additional Order To Support Canadian Pacific's Hydrogen Locomotive Program Expansion
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) received an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support the expansion of the Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's (NYSE: CP) Hydrogen Locomotive Program from one to three locomotives.
  • Inclusive of Ballard's announcement in March 2021, the company will provide a total of 14 fuel cell modules to support the program. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with CP and accelerate the energy transition," said Randy MacEwen, Ballard's President & CEO.
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 2.16% at $10.44 and CP higher by 0.72% at $76.10 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

