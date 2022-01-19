Ballard Bags Additional Order To Support Canadian Pacific's Hydrogen Locomotive Program Expansion
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) received an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support the expansion of the Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's (NYSE: CP) Hydrogen Locomotive Program from one to three locomotives.
- Inclusive of Ballard's announcement in March 2021, the company will provide a total of 14 fuel cell modules to support the program. Financial terms not disclosed.
- "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with CP and accelerate the energy transition," said Randy MacEwen, Ballard's President & CEO.
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 2.16% at $10.44 and CP higher by 0.72% at $76.10 on the last check Wednesday.
