Google Ropes In Former PayPal Executive For Payments Division: Report
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google hired former PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) executive Arnold Goldberg to run its payments division, Bloomberg reports.
- The hiring is a part of Google's broader strategy to team up with a broader range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies, the report quoted Bill Ready, Google's President of commerce.
- Ready, PayPal's former COO, joined Google in 2019 and recruited Goldberg, who ran PayPal's merchant business, to become the VP for the payments and emerging market efforts.
- Google wants to become the connective tissue for the entire consumer finance industry, not just certain partners, according to Ready.
- Google looks to add more payment features within search and its shopping service. That will help show users "the entire array of financial services out there," Ready said.
- Tiptoeing into crypto also could help Google entice users, the report noted.
- Goldberg, Ready's new deputy, is stepping into a role vacated by Caesar Sengupta, a longtime Google manager. Sengupta has formed a new fintech company, Arbo Works, and hired several others from Google's payments team.
- Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 1.25% at $2,753.90 on the last check Wednesday.
