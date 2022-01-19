 Skip to main content

Google Ropes In Former PayPal Executive For Payments Division: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google hired former PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) executive Arnold Goldberg to run its payments division, Bloomberg reports.
  • The hiring is a part of Google's broader strategy to team up with a broader range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies, the report quoted Bill Ready, Google's President of commerce. 
  • Ready, PayPal's former COO, joined Google in 2019 and recruited Goldberg, who ran PayPal's merchant business, to become the VP for the payments and emerging market efforts.
  • Google wants to become the connective tissue for the entire consumer finance industry, not just certain partners, according to Ready. 
  • Google looks to add more payment features within search and its shopping service. That will help show users "the entire array of financial services out there," Ready said. 
  • Tiptoeing into crypto also could help Google entice users, the report noted.
  • Goldberg, Ready's new deputy, is stepping into a role vacated by Caesar Sengupta, a longtime Google manager. Sengupta has formed a new fintech company, Arbo Works, and hired several others from Google's payments team.
  • Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 1.25% at $2,753.90 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

