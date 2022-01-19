Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) - P/E: 4.97 Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) - P/E: 5.88 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 3.05 Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) - P/E: 4.76 Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) - P/E: 9.58

Wilhelmina International looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.22, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). This quarter, Encore Wire experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 8.82 in Q2 and is now 8.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.06%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 0.09% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 11.61 in Q2 and is now 4.74. Golden Ocean Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.97, which has increased by 86.54% compared to Q2, which was 0.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 42.55%, which has increased by 23.91% from 18.64% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Ocean Bio-Chem reported earnings per share at 0.34, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.27. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.26%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 1.3% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.