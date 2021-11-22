 Skip to main content

Nio Expected To Begin Taking Bookings For ET7 In January
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 2:08am   Comments
Nio Expected To Begin Taking Bookings For ET7 In January

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) plans to begin taking bookings for its electric sedan ET7 from mid-January onwards, cnEVport reported, citing the team working on the model.

What Happened: The deliveries for the electric sedan are expected to begin by the end of the first quarter.

The Shanghai-headquartered Nio plans to gradually ramp up deliveries from a few hundred units a month initially, as per the report.

The ET7 is the fourth vehicle to go on sale from Nio’s lineup of electric vehicles. 

See Also: NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models

Why It Matters: Nio launched the flagship sedan ET7 in January at the company’s annual day, complete with its second-generation electric drive system, and it is expected to compete with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S sedan. 

This system utilizes silicon carbide (SiC), which is considered more efficient, lightweight and compact than silicon. Tesla was the first to use SiC among all peers.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 0.68% higher at $38.66 a share on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

