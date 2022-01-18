 Skip to main content

Why Blink Charging Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 18, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it's deploying EV chargers at General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

Blink said it will be supplying its IQ 200 level two chargers to participating GM dealerships. The IQ 200 chargers are the fastest and most versatile level 2 AC charging stations that Blink offers. They can be deployed via wall mount, pole mount or pedestal mount. 

Blink said it has already started shipping chargers to participating GM dealerships and currently has orders on hand to supply GM dealers with additional charging stations over the next several months.

"We are proud to bring Blink’s EV charging stations to GM dealerships, providing the vital infrastructure needed to charge GM’s growing lineup of EV models," said Michael Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink.

"As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will help play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption," Farkas added.

See Also: What's Driving DatChat Shares Higher Today?

Blink is an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle charging services. 

BLNK Price Action: Blink has traded as low as $22.52 and as high as $64.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.39% at $25.11 Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: courtesy of Blink.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Blink Charging shares are trading higher after the company announced it is deploying EV chargers at GM dealerships in the US and Canada.
