34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares gained 37.2% to $6.75 after the company eeceived FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of chronic chemo induced peripheral neuropathy with its wearable neurostimulation technology.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) jumped 32% to $5.37 following a 15% surge on Friday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) jumped 27% to $83.06. Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it plans to acquire game developer and interactive entertainment content publisher Activision Blizzard for $95 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares gained 7.6% to $0.9145 after the company reported forbearance and amendment related to its revolving credit agreement, forbearance agreement related to its senior secured second priority notes due 2025. The company also reported preliminary Q4 revenues of $40 million, representing a 45% year-over-year surge.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) surged 20.1% to $25.06 after jumping 27% on Friday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 15% to $81.58.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) jumped 14.7% to $2.7550. DatChat initiated Web 3.0 platform development for protection of NFTs and encrypted messaging.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 12.7% to $2.8175.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 12.7% to $2.1750 after jumping 10% on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva recently announced a collaboration to establish a cultured food platform.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) jumped 11.1% to $3.0450.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 10.5% to $17.87.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) jumped 10.2% to $21.39 after declining around 14% on Friday.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) jumped 8.3% to $5.59. QuickLogic reported preliminary selected financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter, ending January 2, 2022.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 7.2% to $0.3343. Avinger recently reported closing of $7.6 million registered direct offering.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) gained 6.7% to $139.17 after Microsoft announced it will acquire Activision Blizzard.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dipped 58% to $0.2260 after the company priced a $3.5 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 28.4% to $0.1342 after declining over 5% on Friday..
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) shares dipped 25.8% to $3.10 after jumping around 119% on Friday.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) dropped 21% to $3.87.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares fell 16.9% to $26.50. Molecular Partners finalized license agreement with Novartis for Ensovibep for COVID-19.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) dropped 16.3% to $7.53. Allarity Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences recently entered into licensing agreements for Allarity's dovitinib and stenoparib for further clinical development in pediatric cancers.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) fell 16% to $116.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) dipped 15.6% to $7.84. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Dyne Therapeutics investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a clinical trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to skipping exon 51.
- Largo Inc. (NASDAQ: LGO) dropped 12.4% to $9.04.
- Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) fell 11.2% to $48.19. GlaxoSmithKline received three proposals from Unilever for its Consumer business. However, Glaxo rejected all three offers from the company.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) dropped 11.1% to $25.73. RBC Capital and B of A Securities lowered price targets on the stock.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) shares declined 11.1% to $7.26.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) shares fell 11% to $11.05.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) shares dropped 10.8% to $5.57.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 10.1% to $2.84.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) shares declined 9.7% to $23.65.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 8% to $15.64.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 7.6% to $10.38.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 7.1% to $0.6959. Camber Energy recently received a letter from the NYSE American.
