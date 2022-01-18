52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) shares gained 118.9% to settle at $4.18 on Friday. Splash Beverage recently announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Walmart stores across Florida metropolitan areas.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 54.3% to close at $1.62 after the company announced the planned expansion of its Robotics as a Service offering with the proposed acquisition of Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service Co. and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology Co.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares jumped 27% to close at $20.87.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares surged 23.4% to close at $3.75 on Friday after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $3.50 to $5.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) rose 23.2% to settle at $11.73. Theseus Pharmaceuticals recently said first patient was treated with THE-630 in Phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 22.9% to close at $1.29.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) surged 19.8% to close at $8.77. Integrated Media Technology recently entered into convertible note purchase agreements with eight individual investors to raise $10 million.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX)gained 17.1% to settle at $35.29.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares jumped 16.6% to close at $11.10. Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) gained 16.3% to close at $2.00.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) jumped 15.4% to settle at $0.90. Ucommune International recently signed an agreement with Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management Company to jointly develop the Nanchang Honggutan-Ucommune project.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 15.3% to close at $4.07 after gaining around 23% on Thursday.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) rose 15.2% to close at $0.7804 following Q3 results. NextPlay Technologies reported quarterly gross profit of $2.2 million and sales of $4.2 million.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) jumped 14.6% to settle at $0.4240.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) gained 14.3% to close at $0.72.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 14.2% to close at $42.99. Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 14.2% to settle at $2.25.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) gained 13.9% to close at $7.89.
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) gained 13.8% to close at $6.36.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) rose 13.2% to close at $3.28.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 13% to settle at $8.96.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares gained 12.7% to close at $31.89. Molecular Partners said Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds crossed below the 3% threshold, transacting its remaining shares to BVF Partners L.P., whose holdings have now crossed the 10% threshold, rising to 12.21%. The company has licensed its COVID-19 treatment candidate to Novartis.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 12.3% to settle at $1.37. Zovio's Fullstack Academy recently reported a partnership with upGrad to introduce cybersecurity, data analytics bootcamps in India.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 8.6% to close at $91.47. Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 8.4% to close at $5.70. Adagio Therapeutics recently summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications that show ADG20 has neutralization activity against Omicron.
Losers
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO) shares dropped 25% to close at $5.42 on Friday. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel priced its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares stock at a price of $5.00 per share.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares declined 20.5% to settle at $0.5801. Weidai said it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares.
- Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) dropped 16.8% to close at $27.38.
- FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) shares fell 15.6% to close at $5.13 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $9 to $5.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) dipped 14.8% to settle at $8.63. The company’s board, last month, authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30.0 million of its shares.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) dropped 13.7% to close at $0.3850.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 13.6% to close at $19.40.
- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) dipped 13.3% to settle at $9.95.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dropped 13.1% to close at $7.82.
- Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) dipped 12.7% to close at $0.4801.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) fell 12.5% to settle at $0.6871. Journey Medical recently acquired Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) franchise, including Amzeeq (minocycline) topical foam and Zilxi (minocycline) topical foam from VYNE Therapeutics.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dipped 12.5% to close at $7.54. Codex DNA recently signed early access collaboration and licensing agreement with Pfizer to further develop Codex DNA's Novel Enzymatic DNA synthesis technology for Pfizer's use in its research and development of mRNA-based vaccines and biotherapies.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 12.1% to close at $3.28.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) declined 10.8% to close at $12.42.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dropped 10.4% to close at $5.44.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 10.3% to close at $6.90. Revelation Biosciences reported data demonstrating REVTx-99 in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dipped 10.1% to close at $6.25. iSpecimen, on Thursday, announced the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research.
- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) fell 9.4% to close at $14.13. SOPHiA GENETICS recently reported strong traction in the launch phase of their DEEP-Lung-IV clinical study.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 9.4% to close at $24.48.
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) fell 9.3% to close at $17.22.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) fell 9.1% to close at $8.55.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares fell 7.9% to close at $4.22. Orchid Island Capital sees Q4 book value of $4.34 per share.
- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) fell 7.5% to close at $11.86 after the company announced a public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares fell 7.4% to close at $4.64 after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) fell 7.4% to close at $18.48.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) dropped 6.2% to close at $157.89 after reporting Q4 results.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 4.7% to settle at $22.45. Keybanc downgraded PagSeguro Digital from Overweight to Sector Weight.
