Disney Fans Wait 7 Hours To Buy Figment Popcorn Buckets; Now Selling For $200 On eBay
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2022 3:42pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) fans, on Friday, waited over seven hours to buy the Figment popcorn bucket on the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The purple dragon Figment was one of the biggest attractions at the event. 

Figment is the mascot of the Imagination! Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot theme park, and the buckets were only sold at one part of the park.

The limited-edition buckets of popcorn sold for $25 each, and are now selling for $200 on eBay.

At least 50 buckets, dubbed “Disney Parks 2022 Epcot Festival Of The Arts Figment Popcorn Bucket New” were available on the e-commerce website for as low as $90 a bucket.

Also Read:Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney? Why BofA Analyst Says Stock Is Heading Higher

BlogMickey.com tweeted a video of visitors lined up to purchase a bucket. Even before the park officially opened, there was a multitude of fans waiting for the 'Early Entry.'

Figment has appeared in a series of Epcot Educational Media short videos for schools, as well as two Marvel Comics’ Disney Kingdoms brand comic book series. 

Photo: Courtesy of CL Photographs on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: fans Figment popcorn bucket International Festival of the Arts Walt Disney CoNews Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

