Disney Fans Wait 7 Hours To Buy Figment Popcorn Buckets; Now Selling For $200 On eBay

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) fans, on Friday, waited over seven hours to buy the Figment popcorn bucket on the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

The purple dragon Figment was one of the biggest attractions at the event.

Figment is the mascot of the Imagination! Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot theme park, and the buckets were only sold at one part of the park.

The limited-edition buckets of popcorn sold for $25 each, and are now selling for $200 on eBay.

At least 50 buckets, dubbed “Disney Parks 2022 Epcot Festival Of The Arts Figment Popcorn Bucket New” were available on the e-commerce website for as low as $90 a bucket.

BlogMickey.com tweeted a video of visitors lined up to purchase a bucket. Even before the park officially opened, there was a multitude of fans waiting for the 'Early Entry.'

In case you're wondering how the Figment Popcorn Bucket situation is going, here's a look at the line during EARLY ENTRY (aka, before EPCOT officially opens)#ArtfulEPCOT pic.twitter.com/Dsk81bmN5p — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) January 14, 2022

Figment has appeared in a series of Epcot Educational Media short videos for schools, as well as two Marvel Comics’ Disney Kingdoms brand comic book series.

Photo: Courtesy of CL Photographs on Flickr