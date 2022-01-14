Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo: YouTube Video Hits Huge Milestone Bigger Than Entire World Population

If the song “Baby Shark” was finally out of your head, the bad news is it could be coming back: the song hit a new YouTube milestone and is going to get some news coverage, including this article.

What Happened: The iconic “Baby Shark” song released by The Pinkfrog Company, took the world by storm and had kids, and regretfully parents, singing along to words like “Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

The music video for “Baby Shark” was released in June 2016 and is the first video ever to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, the popular streaming platform owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

It was announced in November 2020 that “Baby Shark” passed “Despacito” to become the most viewed video on YouTube ever and has remained so for the past 14 straight months.

With its 10 billion views, “Baby Shark” is 2.3 billion views ahead of second place.

The Pinkfrog Company has more than 90 million subscribers and 50 billion total views worldwide for its content on YouTube with over 5,000 songs offered in 20 languages.

Why It’s Important: “Baby Shark” has more views than there are people living on Earth. This means that every person on Earth has watched the video around 1.3 times each or more likely, some kids and parents have watched or listened to the video hundreds of times each.

“Having achieved more views than the entire population with its video, Baby Shark has become one of the most notable cultural phenomena generating tremendous amounts of engagement across the world,” the company said in a press release.

Nickelodeon, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC), airs an animated “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” that rolled out in 2021 and was renewed for a second season. Films of the Baby Shark characters are also in development.

The Baby Shark show on Nickelodeon is a top three series for preschoolers reaching more than 26 million viewers.

A sequel to the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) series “Pinkfrog and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” is also in the works. The first movie was one of the most-watched movies on Netflix in 2021.