 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDTannounced three-month results from an on-label, prospective, multi-center study of Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) pain therapy.

  • The data showed meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy for chronic overall, back, or leg pain. 
  • At three months, patients treated with DTM SCS endurance therapy reported meaningful pain relief as measured by a 3.9 cm reduction in overall pain on the 10 cm Visual Analog Scale.
  • Related: Medtronic's Leadless Micra AV Pacing System Scores Approval In Japan. 
  • Patients also reported an average 4.3 cm decrease in back pain and an average 5.0 cm decrease in leg pain.
  • 69% of patients improved to a less disabled category as measured by the Oswestry Disability Index, with 63% having a minimal or moderate disability at 3-months compared to just 16% at baseline.
  • 75% of patients were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their therapy at 3-months.
  • Enrolled patients will have additional follow-up assessments at 6 and 12 months.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 1.09% at $107.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Announces Multiple Partnerships, Immunome Slides On Regulatory Setback For COVID Antibody Drug, Preannouncements Pour In
Medtronic's Leadless Micra AV Pacing System Scores Approval In Japan
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022
Medtronic's Evolut Pro TAVR Approved In China, Acquires Cardiac Arrhythmia Treatment Developer Affera
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
Expert Ratings For Medtronic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs pain management Pain MedicationNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com