Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced three-month results from an on-label, prospective, multi-center study of Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) pain therapy.
- The data showed meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy for chronic overall, back, or leg pain.
- At three months, patients treated with DTM SCS endurance therapy reported meaningful pain relief as measured by a 3.9 cm reduction in overall pain on the 10 cm Visual Analog Scale.
- Related: Medtronic's Leadless Micra AV Pacing System Scores Approval In Japan.
- Patients also reported an average 4.3 cm decrease in back pain and an average 5.0 cm decrease in leg pain.
- 69% of patients improved to a less disabled category as measured by the Oswestry Disability Index, with 63% having a minimal or moderate disability at 3-months compared to just 16% at baseline.
- 75% of patients were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their therapy at 3-months.
- Enrolled patients will have additional follow-up assessments at 6 and 12 months.
- Price Action: MDT shares are down 1.09% at $107.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs pain management Pain MedicationNews Health Care General