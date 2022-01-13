Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces Development of Intravascular Lithotripsy Technology for the Treatment of Coronary and Peripheral Artery Diseases

Complementary technology to orbital atherectomy expands CSI's vessel prep market opportunity

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) CSII, a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today it has made significant progress towards the commercialization of intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems for the treatment of calcific coronary and peripheral artery disease.

Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that uses non-invasive high-pressure waves to fracture and disrupt pathologic solid masses. Lithotripsy has been used successfully for many years in the treatment of kidney and gall stones, and more recently has found application in treatment of calcified coronary and peripheral arteries.

Feasibility testing of a proprietary console and associated IVL balloon catheters is complete. The CSI IVL systems are designed to improve upon the limitations of incumbent technology, allowing physicians to cross and treat more challenging atherosclerotic lesions.

Commercialization of the IVL systems will be highly complementary to CSI's broader portfolio of advanced vessel preparation technologies.

In coronary, CSI's current product offering, which is focused on the treatment of severely calcified coronary arteries using orbital atherectomy, targets 12% of percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The addition of a coronary IVL system will enable CSI to offer products that effectively treat a broader range of calcific coronary lesions, tripling CSI's total addressable market (U.S.) to $1.3 billion. Enrollment of patients in an investigational device exemption study for the CSI coronary IVL system is currently targeted for calendar 2023.

CSI's peripheral orbital atherectomy devices are primarily used by physicians to treat long, diffuse calcified arteries below the knee. Introducing a peripheral IVL system to the CSI offering will expand its treatable patient population across an even broader spectrum of calcified arteries above and below the knee, thereby increasing CSI's addressable market (U.S.) by over 50% to nearly $1 billion. CSI plans to begin first in-human experience for the peripheral IVL system in calendar 2023.

Scott R. Ward, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "The development of an IVL system for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease will uniquely position CSI to provide the right device, for the right lesion, for all physicians. We believe the successful execution of this program will greatly expand patient access to care and CSI's overall market position in complex coronary and peripheral disease."

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company's orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

About Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

CAD is a life-threatening condition and a leading cause of death in men and women globally. CAD occurs when a fatty material called plaque builds up on the walls of arteries that supply blood to the heart. The plaque buildup causes the arteries to harden and narrow (atherosclerosis), reducing blood flow. The risk of CAD increases if a person has one or more of the following: high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, diabetes, or family history of early heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 million people in the United States have CAD, the most common form of heart disease. Heart disease claims more than 650,000 lives in the United States each year. According to estimates, arterial calcium is present in 38 percent of patients undergoing a PCI. Significant calcium contributes to poor stent delivery, expansion and wall apposition leading to poor outcomes and higher treatment costs in coronary interventions when traditional therapies are used, including a significantly higher occurrence of death and major adverse cardiac events (MACE).

About Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Eighteen to 20 million Americans, most over age 65, suffer from PAD, which is caused by the accumulation of plaque in peripheral arteries reducing blood flow. Symptoms include leg pain when walking or at rest. Left untreated, PAD can lead to severe pain, immobility, non-healing wounds and eventually limb amputation. With risk factors such as diabetes and obesity on the rise, the prevalence of PAD is growing at double-digit rates.

