 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eco Wave Power, Ocean Power Technologies Join Forces To Accelerate Wave Energy Projects
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Eco Wave Power, Ocean Power Technologies Join Forces To Accelerate Wave Energy Projects
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NYSE: OPTTplan to utilize their complementary technologies and skills to accelerate wave energy projects under an agreement previously signed.
  • The companies will work together on several fronts, including knowledge sharing, joint grant submissions, and collaborative assistance to enter new markets.
  • The parties intend to develop joint solutions using each company's respective offshore and onshore technologies and leveraging OPT's offshore engineering and newly acquired robotics capabilities in Eco Wave Power's applicable projects.
  • Price Action: WAVE shares are trading lower by 0.36% at $5.55 and OPTT higher by 0.37% at $1.36 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPTT + WAVE)

23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows Today
Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2021
Ocean Power Technologies Acquires Marine Advanced Robotics For $11M
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com