Booking's KAYAK Integrates Southwest Airlines Into Business Travel Platform
- KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), has integrated Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) into its KAYAK for Business platform.
- The move aims to make the process of booking a business trip and earning Southwest Rapid Rewards points easier.
- Through the integration, travelers will be able to compare all available travel options in one place.
- KAYAK's free corporate travel solution lets users add EarlyBird, allowing customers to be checked in for their flights automatically 36 hours before departure.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading higher by 1.64% at $45.93 on the last check Thursday.
