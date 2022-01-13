 Skip to main content

Booking's KAYAK Integrates Southwest Airlines Into Business Travel Platform
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
  • KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), has integrated Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) into its KAYAK for Business platform.
  • The move aims to make the process of booking a business trip and earning Southwest Rapid Rewards points easier.
  • Through the integration, travelers will be able to compare all available travel options in one place.
  • KAYAK's free corporate travel solution lets users add EarlyBird, allowing customers to be checked in for their flights automatically 36 hours before departure.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading higher by 1.64% at $45.93 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Travel General

