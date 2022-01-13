 Skip to main content

Wrangler Partners With Roark For Adventure-Ready Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
  • Kontoor Brands Inc's (NYSE: KTB) Wrangler has partnered with clothing brand Roark to release the Wrangler x Roark' Out of Range' collection.
  • The collaboration aims to capture the courageous and adventurous spirit of the west.
  • The Wrangler x Roark' Out of Range' collection offers adventure-ready, premium men's apparel.
  • The limited-edition drop spans high-quality denim to waxed canvas, organic cotton, and wool blended flannels.
  • The Wrangler x Roark Out of Range Collection is priced from $65 to $395 with a size range of S-XXL & 28-38.
  • Price Action: KTB shares are trading higher by 1.78% at $52.48 on the last check Thursday.

