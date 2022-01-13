Wrangler® and Roark Drop Adventure-Ready 'Out of Range' Collection

The limited-edition men's capsule is inspired by the western heritage and adventurous spirit at the core of both brands' creation.

Adventure-ready brand Roark and global denim icon Wrangler® have partnered to release the Wrangler x Roark ‘Out of Range' collection, a collaboration that captures the courageous and adventurous spirit of the west. The Wrangler x Roark ‘Out of Range' collection offers adventure ready, premium men's apparel that blends the ruggedness of western wear with the durability and legacy of Wrangler construction.

The limited-edition drop, spans from high quality denim to waxed canvas, organic cotton and wool blended flannels, sustainable components that exemplify the shared passion of the outdoors and the epic adventures that weave both brands together.

"With 75 years as an American cultural icon grounded in the heritage of the West, our products are tough enough for a life well-lived and defined by moments of bravery and adventure," said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. "A fundamental part of the western lifestyle is time spent outdoors, and we're thrilled to collaborate with Roark during the holiday season to provide high-quality product for people who enjoy embracing the outdoors."

The collaboration comes on the heels of Roark's most recent campaign, The Great Escape, where the brand team spent two weeks exploring The Continental Divide as the first domestic adventure in its portfolio of international exploration. To put the ‘Out of Range' Collection to the test, Roark brought its multi-faceted crew of surfers, adventurers and ranchers to the dusty backwoods of New Mexico along the historic Continental Divide Trail. Off the grid for over a week, the Roark crew explored the backroads of New Mexico by way of horseback and dirt bikes to connect to the landmark exploration celebrated in Western storytelling.

"Our partnership with Wrangler was born out of a desire to celebrate the American West and deliver a collection that paid homage to classic Wrangler styles with a modern aesthetic twist in line with Roark's sense of style," said Ryan Hitzel, Founder & CEO of Roark. "We're very excited to share an authentic take on elevated western workwear and the amazing journey we had on the Continental Divide via horseback and motorcycle."

The Wrangler x Roark Out of Range Collection is priced from $65 to $395 with a size range of S-XXL & 28-38. To learn more about the Out of Range Collection, visit wrangler.com or roark.com.

About Roark

The chase for Roark began out of a desire to tell stories born of adventure and discovery in the form of a man. Each season we find Roark in a different part of the world, telling stories of exploration. Inspired by the culture and climate of Roark's destination, we produce two collections per year of clothing, luggage and trinkets - the artifacts of adventure. The product and stories we create empower people to discover self through authentic, youthful, modern and purposeful adventure on the road less traveled. For the complete story visit Roark.com.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, a Kontoor Brands KTB brand, has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

