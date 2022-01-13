 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix OKs Back-To-Back Sequels For 'Red Notice'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2022 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Netflix OKs Back-To-Back Sequels For 'Red Notice'

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has given the green light for two back-to-back sequels of its 2021 streaming hit “Red Notice” starring for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

What Happened: The sequels will reunite the three stars under the direction of Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also wrote and co-produced the film, according to a Deadline report. The sequels in this now-developing franchise will reportedly introduce new characters to expand the heist adventures from the original film.

No firm plans have been made for scripts or a production schedule, but the plan is to begin shooting in early 2023.

See Also: This Guy Found Out His Ex Was Using His Netflix Account To Watch 'Squid Game' And Devised An Evil Plan To Foil The Entertainment

Why It Matters: Netflix acquired the rights after Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, which picked up the property in a 2018 bidding war among the major Hollywood studios but dropped the project in July 2019, reportedly when its budget grew too large for the studio's comfort.

With a budget reported at $200 million, “Red Notice” is the most expensive Netflix production to date. The company gave the film a brief theatrical release on Nov. 5, 2021, before launching its streaming premiere seven days later.

Within a month, Netflix reported the film generated more than 277 million viewing hours, second (at the time) only to the audience response for “Bird Box.”

Photo: Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in a publicity photo for “Red Notice,” courtesy of Netflix.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Exploring 2021's Major Stock Market Trends with Schaeffer's Investment Research
How Is The Market Feeling About Netflix Inc?
This Guy Found Out His Ex Was Using His Netflix Account To Watch 'Squid Game' And Devised An Evil Plan To Foil The Entertainment
This Shoe Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Nike, Nio And Netflix
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dwayne Johnson Gal Gadot movies Red Notice Ryan Reynolds streamingNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com