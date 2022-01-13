 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:55am   Comments
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) - P/E: 6.81
  2. NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 7.11
  3. Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) - P/E: 8.57
  4. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) - P/E: 7.98
  5. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) - P/E: 6.9

This quarter, Dorian LPG experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.13 in Q1 and is now 0.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 30.6%, which has decreased by 2.11% from 32.71% last quarter.

NACCO Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.47, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.91. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.4%, which has decreased by 0.48% from last quarter's yield of 2.88%.

Green Plains Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q2 to 0.4 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 12.34%, which has increased by 8.69% from last quarter's yield of 3.65%.

Most recently, TransGlobe Energy reported earnings per share at 0.51, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.11. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.9%, which has increased by 1.43% from 3.47% in the previous quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.54, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.71%, which has decreased by 1.28% from 7.99% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

