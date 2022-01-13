ESS Collaborates With Portland General Electric To Demonstrate Utility-Scale Platform
- ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) has agreed with Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) in Oregon to test and demonstrate the ESS Energy Center platform. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The 3 MWh Energy Center is expected to come online in mid-2022 and be used to demonstrate multiple use cases, including frequency response, contingency reserve, voltage and VAR support, demand response, and resource optimization.
- The project will be located adjacent to ESS' factory headquarters in Wilsonville, Oregon.
- The Energy Center is the ESS "battery-in-a-building" platform designed for utility-scale, front-of-meter applications that decouple power and storage capacity to enable up to GW-scale projects with variable storage durations ranging up to 12 hours.
- Price Action: GWH shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $8.95 and POR higher by 0.29% at $52.67 during the market session on Thursday.
