Save Foods Appoints New CMO, Positions for Growth on the Global Stage

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection, today announced that its Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., has hired Mia Serra as its new chief marketing officer. The addition of a marketing IR and PR executive comes as Save Foods prepares to ramp up worldwide distribution of its product that dramatically reduces food waste and increases produce shelf life. Serra brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to Save Foods, where she will be involved in the company’s investor and public relations programs and in charge of brand strategy and all marketing communications. “We are pleased to welcome Mia to the team,” said SVFD CEO David Palach. “She has exactly the balance of skills that can benefit the company as we scale up our operations worldwide. Her extensive experience in marketing and communications means she will be well positioned to keep our investors in the loop about important updates, while helping place the company prominently on the global stage.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/SMqGt

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an Israel-based agri-food tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco products not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe-to-consume end product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SVFD

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.