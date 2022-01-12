 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Clears Abbott's Latest EnSite Heart Mapping Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 11:56am   Comments
Share:
FDA Clears Abbott's Latest EnSite Heart Mapping Platform

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has scored clearance from the FDA for its latest 3D cardiac mapping platform, designed to help physicians target abnormal heart rhythms. 

  • The EnSite X EP system threads a catheter into the heart to chart out the regions of the cardiac muscle where unsteady electric pulses can cause irregular heartbeats and then guides surgeons in treating those areas with ablation procedures.
  • The device incorporates Abbott’s omnipolar technology, which allows the probe to accurately record 360 degrees of electrical activity in real-time, regardless of how the catheter is oriented within the heart’s chambers.
  • According to the Company, the system can map 1 million points in the heart while allowing the user to employ both unipolar and bipolar measurement principles, enabling both wider viewing of the heart and pinpoint measuring for specific areas of concern.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are down 1.21% at $134.06 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Abbott Laboratories
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Abbott Laboratories Before The Dividend Payout
This Company's Cardiac Monitor Has Caught the Eye of Johnson & Johnson and Stanford
Walmart And Kroger Jack Up Prices On COVID At-Home Tests After White House Agreement Not Extended
6 Stocks Taking Center Stage At CES 2022, Including For The First Time A Healthcare Company
Price Over Earnings Overview: Abbott Laboratories
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com