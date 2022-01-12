FDA Clears Abbott's Latest EnSite Heart Mapping Platform
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has scored clearance from the FDA for its latest 3D cardiac mapping platform, designed to help physicians target abnormal heart rhythms.
- The EnSite X EP system threads a catheter into the heart to chart out the regions of the cardiac muscle where unsteady electric pulses can cause irregular heartbeats and then guides surgeons in treating those areas with ablation procedures.
- The device incorporates Abbott’s omnipolar technology, which allows the probe to accurately record 360 degrees of electrical activity in real-time, regardless of how the catheter is oriented within the heart’s chambers.
- According to the Company, the system can map 1 million points in the heart while allowing the user to employ both unipolar and bipolar measurement principles, enabling both wider viewing of the heart and pinpoint measuring for specific areas of concern.
- Price Action: ABT shares are down 1.21% at $134.06 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General