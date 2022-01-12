Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 41 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares dropped the most, trading down 23.9% to reach its new 52-week low.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.08% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

During the trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $217.10 and moving down 8.65%.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 15.05%.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock hit $16.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.35%.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.86. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.95 and moving down 0.4%.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.09. Shares traded down 4.07%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.5%.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares moved down 3.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.17, drifting down 3.36%.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.39. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.03 and moving down 6.42%.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares set a new yearly low of $8.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares set a new yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.62.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares moved down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.33, drifting down 1.72%.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 5.93%.

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday, moving up 3.77%.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 1.0%.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Wednesday, moving down 6.45%.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock drifted down 23.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 1.64%.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 0.08%.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock hit $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.27%.

