Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

 

On Wednesday, 41 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares dropped the most, trading down 23.9% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.08% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

During the trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $217.10 and moving down 8.65%.
  • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 15.05%.
  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock hit $16.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.35%.
  • Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.86. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.95 and moving down 0.4%.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.09. Shares traded down 4.07%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.5%.
  • Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares moved down 3.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.17, drifting down 3.36%.
  • Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.39. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.
  • Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.03 and moving down 6.42%.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares set a new yearly low of $8.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares set a new yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.62.
  • Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares moved down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.33, drifting down 1.72%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 5.93%.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday, moving up 3.77%.
  • Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 1.0%.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Wednesday, moving down 6.45%.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock drifted down 23.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 1.64%.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 0.08%.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock hit $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.27%.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

