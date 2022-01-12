 Skip to main content

Glaukos' iDose TR Shows Sustained Reduction In Ocular Pressure, Favorable Safety Profile
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 5:47am   Comments
Ophthalmic medical company Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOSannounced data from the Phase 2b trial of iDose TR, a sustained-release travoprost implant.

  • The data showed sustained and substantial reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP) in a 36-month analysis.
  • The iDose TR contains formulated travoprost, a prostaglandin analog to reduce IOP.
  • 70% and 68% of subjects in the fast- and slow-release iDose TR arms, respectively, were well-controlled with the same or fewer IOP-lowering topical medications at 36 months versus screening, versus 46% of subjects in the timolol control arm.
  • Average IOP reductions from baseline observed at 36 months were 8.3 mmHg and 8.5 mmHg in the fast- and slow-release iDose TR arms, respectively, versus 8.2 mmHg in the timolol control arm.
  • Overall, iDose TR subjects performed similarly to timolol subjects at 36 months in terms of mean IOP reductions with fewer topical medications versus timolol.
  • In June last year, Glaukos completed patient enrollment and randomization in its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program for iDose TR. 
  • The 12-month Phase 3 trial results are expected to support Glaukos' targeted NDA submission in 2022 and FDA approval for iDose TR in 2023.
  • Price Action: GKOS shares closed 10.62% higher at $53.34 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

