Mullen Automotive Receives Rave Reviews Following Debut at LA Auto Show

Mullen Automotive launched the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the recent LA Auto Show, with the vehicle winning the auto show’s ZEVA(R) award for top all-electric SUV

The Mullen FIVE has seen a spike in popularity following its debut, with the carmaker recently opting to lift the initial reservation limit to 25,000 vehicles

The future Mullen FIVE’s RS is being modeled to usurp Tesla Model S Plaid’s title as the world’s fastest EV, with the ability to accelerate from 0-62 mph in a mere 1.9 seconds

Mullen Automotive has recently entered a partnership with Germany’s ARRK to support the engineering development of the Mullen FIVE and future models within its pipeline

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based EV company with an established manufacturing footprint outside Tunica, MS. Mullen recently started trading on the NASDAQ under ticker symbol MULN

“If this happens, the Tesla Model S Plaid will definitely have something to worry about.” (https://ibn.fm/94YOy)

The quote, by Top Speed Magazine, refers to the development of the Mullen FIVE RS, a sportier version of emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer Mullen Automotive’s (NASDAQ: MULN) flagship Mullen FIVE. The California-based automaker aims to set…

Image sourced from Mullen

