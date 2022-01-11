Boeing's Commercial Airplanes Deliveries More Than Double In 2021
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) delivered a total of 99 airplanes across its commercial airplanes programs in Q4. The company's 2021 deliveries in the commercial airplanes programs totaled 340, an uptick from 157 in 2020.
- Boeing's FY21 net orders totaled 535 (gross orders 909), including net orders for 395 net orders for 737 aircraft.
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) delivered 611 commercial aircraft in FY21, up 8% from 2020.
- Airbus doubled its gross order intake compared to 2020 with 771 new sales (507 net) across all programs and market segments.
- Boeing delivered 340 aircraft versus Airbus' 611 deliveries in the commercial airplanes segment.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $215.87 on the last check Tuesday.
