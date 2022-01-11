 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) is trading higher Tuesday. The company raised its preliminary fourth-quarter revenue guidance on Monday.

The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be between $215 million and $220 million, representing an increase of 105% to 109% year-over-year. The previously listed guidance was called for fourth-quarter revenue of $205 million to $210 million.

FuboTV said paid subscribers are expected to exceed 1,100,000 in 2021, representing an increase of more than 100% year-over-year.

The company also said subscriber acquisition cost is expected to be at the low end of the company’s target range of 1 to 1.5 times monthly average revenue per user.

"FuboTV’s strong preliminary fourth-quarter 2021 results close out a pivotal year where we made meaningful advancements against our mission to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV.

See Also: Why Splash Beverage Group Shares Are Soaring Today

FuboTV is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually, as well as news and entertainment content.

FUBO Price Action: FuboTV has traded as low as $12.79 and as high as $57.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.7% at $15.15 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FuboTV.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUBO)

Do Younger Fans Want a "New" NFL, and Could A7FL be the Answer?
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
FuboTV Whale Trades Spotted
Why FuboTV Shares Are Rising Today
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FUBO
(FUBO) - Analyzing fuboTV Inc. Common Stock's Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Gandler why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com