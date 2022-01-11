Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) is trading higher Tuesday. The company raised its preliminary fourth-quarter revenue guidance on Monday.

The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be between $215 million and $220 million, representing an increase of 105% to 109% year-over-year. The previously listed guidance was called for fourth-quarter revenue of $205 million to $210 million.

FuboTV said paid subscribers are expected to exceed 1,100,000 in 2021, representing an increase of more than 100% year-over-year.

The company also said subscriber acquisition cost is expected to be at the low end of the company’s target range of 1 to 1.5 times monthly average revenue per user.

"FuboTV’s strong preliminary fourth-quarter 2021 results close out a pivotal year where we made meaningful advancements against our mission to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV.

See Also: Why Splash Beverage Group Shares Are Soaring Today

FuboTV is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually, as well as news and entertainment content.

FUBO Price Action: FuboTV has traded as low as $12.79 and as high as $57.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.7% at $15.15 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FuboTV.