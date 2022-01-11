 Skip to main content

Why Splash Beverage Group Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced it received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores across Florida metropolitan areas.

Walmart has approximately 341 stores in Florida. Splash Beverage Group's TapouT is set to begin selling in 47 of Walmart's Florida stores. 

"We are thrilled with this Walmart authorization, and this is a wonderful way to start 2022. Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers and selecting TapouT is great validation that TapouT can compete at the highest level with the biggest global brands," said Robert Nistico, chairman and CEO of Splash Beverage Group.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution and sales and marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. 

SBEV Price Action: Splash Beverage Group has traded as low as 99 cents and as high as $4.06 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 54.5% at $1.63 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Robert Nistico why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

