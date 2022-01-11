Nemaura Medical Names Industry Veteran as COO

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has appointed Dr. Arash (Ash) Ghadar as chief operating officer. Currently a non-executive director at Medilink Midlands, Ghadar served for 10 years as the technical director of London-based Datalink Electronics (Datalink), where he managed the design team as an autonomous entity within Datalink. In that capacity, he oversaw the day-to-day operations, business planning, legal affairs, finance, sales and business development of the design team. He also managed numerous technical projects for the company’s healthcare and industrial customers; those projects included product-development lifecycle, feasibility studies, design, development, prototyping, validation, certification, quality management and volume manufacturing. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations,” said Nemaura Medical CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury in the press release. “He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting, that will be a true asset for the Company during the commercialization phase of our growth.”

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark-approved class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) that provides actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a premarket approval application (“PMA”) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the United States as a general wellness product as part of NMRD’s BEAT diabetes program. Nemaura sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50-plus billion prediabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information about the company, visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

