 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embraer's Eve Receives Potential Order From Falko For 200 eVTOLs
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Embraer's Eve Receives Potential Order From Falko For 200 eVTOLs
  • Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) company, entered a Letter of Intent with Falko Regional Aircraft Limited for a potential order of 200 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL). Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The arrangement also includes a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators supporting Urban Air Mobility missions.
  • Related ContentEmbraer Stock Flies High On Eve's SPAC Deal, NYSE Listing
  • "Our partnership with Falko, a trusted aircraft leasing leader, cements our position in the global Urban Air Mobility marketplace and not only widens our potential operator base through Falko's global customer footprint but increases our ability to provide full stack solutions, through partnerships," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
  • The partnership between Eve and Falko will begin by establishing a working group to collaborate with Falko's existing operators to develop initial route networks where Eve's aircraft can be deployed in early adopter markets.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 1.23% at $16.87 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ + ZNTE)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
EVTOL Company Eve Gets Spin Out From Embraer, SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Embraer Stock Flies High On Eve's SPAC Deal, NYSE Listing
SkyWest To Purchase 100 eVTOL Aircraft From Eve Air Mobility
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com