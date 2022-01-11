Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
During Tuesday's morning trading, 87 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Capstar Special Purpose (NYSE:CPSR) was the biggest loser, trading down 23.1% to reach its 52-week low.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
- Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.81 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.73 and moving up 0.62%.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares moved up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.56, drifting up 0.49%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was down 11.64% for the day.
- Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.26. Shares traded up 1.59%.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares hit a yearly low of $5.81. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) stock drifted up 2.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.61.
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.05%.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.56. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.22. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock drifted down 4.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares hit a yearly low of $5.78. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock hit a yearly low of $14.22. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares fell to $7.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.24. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.58. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.88. Shares traded up 2.75%.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.63. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.21 and moving down 0.36%.
- Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.49. Shares traded down 1.69%.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.70.
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares moved up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74, drifting up 1.38%.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.75, drifting down 1.6%.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares moved up 1.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting up 1.54%.
- Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit $5.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.27%.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.18 and moving down 1.26%.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock drifted down 11.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.90.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday, moving up 7.69%.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.90. Shares traded up 6.81%.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
- Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) stock hit $8.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.73%.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.68. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock traded up 2.72%.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.99%.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73, drifting up 0.75%.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares moved up 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting up 2.23%.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.74%.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.02%.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock hit $1.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.56%.
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 0.98%.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.77%.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares moved up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85, drifting up 0.02%.
- DSS (AMEX:DSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock traded up 2.34%.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%.
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving up 2.54%.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 0.94%.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares moved up 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting up 1.45%.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.32%.
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock hit a yearly low of $4.35. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock drifted down 5.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
- Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG) shares fell to $0.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.12%.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares moved down 1.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 1.1%.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.45. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock hit $5.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.77. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell to $0.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares were down 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.63.
-
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
Posted-In: BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas