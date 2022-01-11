 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

During Tuesday's morning trading, 87 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Capstar Special Purpose (NYSE:CPSR) was the biggest loser, trading down 23.1% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
  • Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.81 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.73 and moving up 0.62%.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares moved up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.56, drifting up 0.49%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was down 11.64% for the day.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.26. Shares traded up 1.59%.
  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares hit a yearly low of $5.81. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) stock drifted up 2.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.61.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.05%.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.56. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.22. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock drifted down 4.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46.
  • Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares hit a yearly low of $5.78. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock hit a yearly low of $14.22. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares fell to $7.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.24. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.58. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.88. Shares traded up 2.75%.
  • Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.63. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.21 and moving down 0.36%.
  • Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.49. Shares traded down 1.69%.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.70.
  • AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares moved up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74, drifting up 1.38%.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.75, drifting down 1.6%.
  • Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares moved up 1.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting up 1.54%.
  • Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit $5.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.27%.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.18 and moving down 1.26%.
  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock drifted down 11.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.90.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday, moving up 7.69%.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.90. Shares traded up 6.81%.
  • Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
  • Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) stock hit $8.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.73%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.68. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock traded up 2.72%.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73, drifting up 0.75%.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares moved up 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting up 2.23%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.74%.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.02%.
  • Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock hit $1.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.56%.
  • Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 0.98%.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.77%.
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares moved up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85, drifting up 0.02%.
  • DSS (AMEX:DSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock traded up 2.34%.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%.
  • SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving up 2.54%.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.
  • Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 0.94%.
  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares moved up 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting up 1.45%.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.32%.
  • Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock hit a yearly low of $4.35. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock drifted down 5.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
  • Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG) shares fell to $0.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.12%.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares moved down 1.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 1.1%.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.45. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock hit $5.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%.
  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.77. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell to $0.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares were down 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.63.
  •  

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

Related Articles (AAOI + ABOS)

More Specificity is What the Doctor Ordered
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com