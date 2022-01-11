 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Priority Technology Partners With Brink's To Expand Reach Into Cash Payments
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Priority Technology Partners With Brink's To Expand Reach Into Cash Payments
  • Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTHentered a partnership with Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) that combines its credit and debit card processing capabilities with a new digital cash payment solution, called BLUbeem by Brink's.
  • Priority Technology noted that 250,000 merchants using its payment infrastructure will now have the ability to use a payments bundle that combines its current offering for card acceptance with Brink's digital cash payment solution.
  • All of Priority's independent sales organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors will have access to Brink's solution.
  • "Expanding our reach into cash payments will allow Priority to introduce a variety of new solutions into the market, helping improve customer retention and driving growth into new channels," said Tom Priore, Chairman, and CEO of Priority.
  • Price Action: PRTH shares are trading lower by 6.32% at $6.07 and BCO higher by 0.14% at $69.31 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCO + PRTH)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Brink's Presents Three-Year Strategic Plan, Targets 7% Annual Organic Revenue Growth
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com