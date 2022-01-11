Priority Technology Partners With Brink's To Expand Reach Into Cash Payments
- Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) entered a partnership with Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) that combines its credit and debit card processing capabilities with a new digital cash payment solution, called BLUbeem by Brink's.
- Priority Technology noted that 250,000 merchants using its payment infrastructure will now have the ability to use a payments bundle that combines its current offering for card acceptance with Brink's digital cash payment solution.
- All of Priority's independent sales organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors will have access to Brink's solution.
- "Expanding our reach into cash payments will allow Priority to introduce a variety of new solutions into the market, helping improve customer retention and driving growth into new channels," said Tom Priore, Chairman, and CEO of Priority.
- Price Action: PRTH shares are trading lower by 6.32% at $6.07 and BCO higher by 0.14% at $69.31 on the last check Tuesday.
