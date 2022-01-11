 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Stock Skyrockets On Deal To Sell TapouT Drink In Walmart Stores Across Florida
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 9:38am   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEVhas received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida, beginning with 47 Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores in major metropolitan regions.
  • "Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers and selecting TapouT is great validation that TapouT can compete at the highest level with the biggest global brands," said Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico.
  • Walmart has about 341 stores in the state of Florida, making it the second-largest number of stores by state in the U.S.
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 64.7% at $1.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

