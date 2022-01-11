4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

AMC Entertainment

The Trade: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) SVP, General Counsel & Secretary Kevin Connor disposed a total of 37500 shares at an average price of $23.70. The insider received $888,750.00 as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: AMC) SVP, General Counsel & Secretary Kevin Connor disposed a total of 37500 shares at an average price of $23.70. The insider received $888,750.00 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled around 46% over the previous six months.

The company’s stock tumbled around 46% over the previous six months. What AMC Entertainment Does: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

Hershey

The Trade: The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) CEO, President and Chairman Michele Buck sold a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $196.45. The insider received $982,250.00 from selling those shares.

(NYSE: HSY) CEO, President and Chairman Michele Buck sold a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $196.45. The insider received $982,250.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Hershey, during November, agreed to acquire Dot's Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc for a total purchase price of $1.2 billion.

Hershey, during November, agreed to acquire Dot's Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc for a total purchase price of $1.2 billion. What Hershey Does: Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (nearly a $25 billion market), controlling around 46% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI).

QuantumScape

The Trade: QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Director Justin Mirro sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $21.06. The insider received $1,053,212.21 as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: QS) Director Justin Mirro sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $21.06. The insider received $1,053,212.21 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 13% over the past month.

The company’s shares dropped around 13% over the past month. What QuantumScape Does: QuantumScape Corp is engaged in development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles.

Movado Group