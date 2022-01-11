 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 6:54am   Comments
Share:
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

AMC Entertainment

  • The Trade: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) SVP, General Counsel & Secretary Kevin Connor disposed a total of 37500 shares at an average price of $23.70. The insider received $888,750.00 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled around 46% over the previous six months.
  • What AMC Entertainment Does: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

Hershey

  • The Trade: The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) CEO, President and Chairman Michele Buck sold a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $196.45. The insider received $982,250.00 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Hershey, during November, agreed to acquire Dot's Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc for a total purchase price of $1.2 billion.
  • What Hershey Does: Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (nearly a $25 billion market), controlling around 46% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI).

QuantumScape

  • The Trade: QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Director Justin Mirro sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $21.06. The insider received $1,053,212.21 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 13% over the past month.
  • What QuantumScape Does: QuantumScape Corp is engaged in development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles.

Movado Group

  • The Trade: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) Chairman - CEO Efraim Grinberg sold a total of 4250 shares at an average price of $41.07. The insider received $174,547.50 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock jumped 111% over the previous year.
  • What Movado Group Does: Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSY + AMC)

Wall Street Vet Charles Gradante On GameStop Stock, Naked Shorting and His Support For Retail Traders
From Batman To Scorsese: 10 Highly Anticipated Movies For 2022 And What It Means For 9 Stocks
AMC Shares Down On The Week Despite Heavy Option Buying, Renewed Retail Interest
What Are Whales Doing With AMC Entertainment
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on AMC Entertainment's Chart
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com