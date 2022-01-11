21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) rose 39.1% to $0.2701 in pre-market trading. OneSmart International Education Group received notification from NYSE regarding delayed Form 20-F filing.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 20.6% to $10.44 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 15.3% to $24.78 in pre-market trading. Molecular Partners shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares rose 12.5% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Allied Esports Entertainment’s 10%+ owner Roy Choi reported purchase of 354,833 shares at an average price of $1.83 per share.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) rose 10.8% to $21.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 10.8% to $0.8200 in pre-market trading after dipping around 82% on Monday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 10.6% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 10.3% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. Cellectis' licensed partner, Allogene Therapeutics, announced removal of FDA clinical hold on their clinical trials.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) rose 8.6% to $92.14 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong Q4 and FY21 sales guidance.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) rose 6.6% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) rose 6.1% to $15.10 in pre-market trading.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 5.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday. Future FinTech recently named Ola Lind as Chief Strategy Officer.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 3.6% to $33.52 in pre-market trading as the company issued an update on its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The company said it sees preliminary FY21 net sales rising 19% to 20% from 2020. The company also projects Q4 net sales up in the range of 4% to 6% from 2020.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 2.5% to $371.37 in pre-market trading as the company issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) rose 2.2% to $56.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced leadership changes. Intel reported David Zinsner has been appointed as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Losers
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares fell 13.7% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a clinical hold letter from the FDA in response to its recently submitted IND requesting further information.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares fell 10.5% to $4.82 in pre-market trading. Bone Biologics shares surged 57% on Monday following the company's presentation at the HC Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference..
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 9.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. The FDA, on Monday, notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 9.1% to $15.08 in pre-market trading.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares fell 5.6% to $32.66 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 5.3% to $5.93 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Monday.
