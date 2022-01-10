 Skip to main content

Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is trading higher Monday after the company announced a $5 billion buyback and issued FY22 financial guidance.

Bristol-Myers said it plans to execute the accelerated share repurchase agreement during the first quarter of 2022. The buyback is part of the company’s previously disclosed multi-year $15 billion share repurchase authorization.

Bristol-Myers expects 2022 revenues to be approximately $47 billion, representing an increase in the low-single digits. The company said non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $7.65 per share to $7.95 per share.

"We are successfully transforming the company by further diversifying our product portfolio, launching breakthrough new medicines that benefit our patients and advancing a robust product pipeline that will help us deliver sustained growth," said Giovanni Caforio, board chair and CEO of Bristol-Myers.

Bristol-Myers is set to highlight its long-term growth strategy at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today.

Bristol-Myers discovers, develops and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology and immune disorders.

BMY Price Action: Bristol-Myers has traded as low as $53.22 and as high as $69.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.59% at $64.46 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Bristol-Myers.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Giovanni Caforio why it's movingNews Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

