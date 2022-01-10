 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) - P/E: 0.56
  2. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 6.91
  3. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) - P/E: 7.36
  4. National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 7.17
  5. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) - P/E: 7.47

Sonida Senior Living saw a decrease in earnings per share from 23.49 in Q2 to 17.48 now. Global Cord Blood has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.16, which has decreased by 5.88% compared to Q1, which was 0.17. Dynatronics saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q4 to 0.02 now. This quarter, National Healthcare experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.98 in Q2 and is now 0.96. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.33% from 2.72% last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.59 in Q2 to 1.99 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (SNDA + CO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Amid COVID-19 Jitters
5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2021
A Look Into Global Cord Blood's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com