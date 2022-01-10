Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on wholesale inventories for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.2% in November.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for December will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
