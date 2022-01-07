 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 9:50am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

  1. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) - P/E: 3.96
  2. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.93
  3. Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) - P/E: 9.0
  4. RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) - P/E: 8.08
  5. Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 6.45

This quarter, China Online Education Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q1 and is now -0.13. Seneca Foods has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.31, which has decreased by 15.48% compared to Q1, which was 1.55. Cyanotech's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.15, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.08. RYB Education saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q2 to -0.06 now. Graham Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.88 in Q2 to 7.44 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.0%, which has increased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.97%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

