5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) - P/E: 3.14 Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) - P/E: 8.14 Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) - P/E: 9.89 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.81 Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) - P/E: 9.4

GoldMining saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.07 in Q2 to -0.04 now. Most recently, Schnitzer Steel Indus reported earnings per share at 1.58, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.81. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.4%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.41%.

Most recently, Huntsman reported earnings per share at 1.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.86. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.3%, which has decreased by 0.54% from 2.84% last quarter.

Most recently, Koppers Hldgs reported earnings per share at 1.01, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.41. Hudson Technologies saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q2 to 0.34 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.