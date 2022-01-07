Why Are Sonos Shares Trading Higher?
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) won a U.S. trade agency ruling that will limit the imports of some phones, laptops, and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Bloomberg reports.
- The U.S. International Trade Commission issued the ban on December 6 after affirming a judge's findings that the devices were using Sonos's patented inventions for home-audio systems without permission.
- Google has 60 days to implement pre-approved software changes to avoid the ban.
- Google needs to stop selling products that have already been imported that infringe the Sonos patents, the commission said.
- The report noted that the case involved many Google products with sound systems, like the Nest Hub, Nest Wifi point, Pixel smartphones, and Pixelbook laptops.
- Sonos has said its ultimate goal is to have Google pay royalties.
- Price Action: SONO shares traded higher by 3.64% at $29.93 on the last check Friday.
