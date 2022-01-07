 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Sonos Shares Trading Higher?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Sonos Shares Trading Higher?
  • Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) won a U.S. trade agency ruling that will limit the imports of some phones, laptops, and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Bloomberg reports.
  • The U.S. International Trade Commission issued the ban on December 6 after affirming a judge's findings that the devices were using Sonos's patented inventions for home-audio systems without permission. 
  • Google has 60 days to implement pre-approved software changes to avoid the ban. 
  • Google needs to stop selling products that have already been imported that infringe the Sonos patents, the commission said.
  • The report noted that the case involved many Google products with sound systems, like the Nest Hub, Nest Wifi point, Pixel smartphones, and Pixelbook laptops.
  • Sonos has said its ultimate goal is to have Google pay royalties.
  • Price Action: SONO shares traded higher by 3.64% at $29.93 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + SONO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Rumble Announces 'Exclusive' Content From AMC Ape Matt Kohrs And Rand Paul, Record Site Numbers Revealed
Google Pays Apple Billion Of Dollars To Keep Cupertino Out Of Search Business: Lawsuit Alleges
Meta Eases On AR, VR OS Project: Report
Qualcomm-Microsoft Partner For Metaverse AR Glasses; Forge Deals With Volvo, Honda, Renault
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com